My Little Pony: The Movie Makeup Is Finally Here — & It Was Worth The Wait

Jen Anderson
For a year that was completely dominated by unicorn and rainbow beauty trends, we honestly can't believe that it's August and we're just now getting a My Little Pony: The Movie makeup collection. Couldn't you have sworn it was there all along?
But, we will say the glittery holographic set was worth the wait. The collection from PUR Cosmetics is coming out right in time for My Little Pony: The Movie — and it's as whimsical as you'd expect. Think: shimmery lip toppers, a glittery eye palette, strobing sticks, and — duh! — a holographic brush set.
So, save your allowance paychecks; the full collection drops on PUR Cosmetics on August 10. Can’t wait for shipping? Pick yours up in Ulta Beauty stores starting August 19.

