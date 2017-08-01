Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Latest Ivy Park Collection

Okay people, now let’s get in formation — Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection with Topshop is out and you better believe it slays. Following her second offering, which included strong girl power messaging, body positivity, and Yara Shahidi, Queen Bey has remixed the brand’s classic pieces for her fall 2017 lineup.
The newest drop features cut-out stripes, raw seam detailing, and a snood. Yep, because all we ever wanted to wear is an Ivy Park-branded snood in our gym selfies. Elsewhere, Beyoncé reworked casual wear, so you can expect oversized sweatshirts, dad caps, and the best-selling shoe of the summer — the pool slide in shades of gray, teal, red, black, and white. Click through now to shop the collection.