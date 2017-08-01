Blotting sheets that double as rolling papers. Bubble sheet masks. Bouncy blush. There are plenty of fun cosmetic items that make even the most mundane tasks (i.e. mopping up forehead grease) a little more exciting. You know what's still boring as hell though? Smearing on body lotion. We don't love it — but we do it anyway for soft skin. Enter: Too Cool For School's Fizzy Body Sculpting Mousse.
The mousse goes on like a lightweight foam, but fizzes out as you massage it into your skin. The weirdest part? It sounds like cracking open a fresh can of Coke and pouring it over a mountain of ice cubes.(Seriously, listen to the video above. We'll wait.) And the sensation on your skin is similar to how Pop Rocks feel on your tongue.
But here's the thing: While it's far more entertaining than any other body product we've owned, the primary alleged cellulite-busting ingredient, maté tea extract, hasn't been proven to work as well topically as it supposedly is ingested (as is the case with most cellulite creams). And the packaging (which offers an borderline-offensive single portrayal of a "sculpted" body) and sugary sweet smell isn't for everyone.
But, it is softening as hell, feels super cooling as the bubbles pop (a welcome reprieve from the August heat), and offers up the kind of fun other body lotions simply can't. So, if you're looking to refresh your beauty routine, this could become your new go-to. But if you're looking for a cellulite solution — and really, who even needs one? — this probably isn't it.
