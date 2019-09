To the untrained eye, this might look and sound like an affirmative moment that encourages women to love their own bodies. That’s certainly the message that those who are defending Kendrick on Twitter have taken away from the video. But to those of us who know better, it’s actually just another example of Black men giving women directives on how to present themselves to the world based on what men find attractive. Kendrick is cute, but my self-worth is not contingent on whether or not he (or anyone else) would fuck me on my mom’s couch. The point Kendrick missed is that bodies do not exist solely to satisfy whatever version of attractive — natural or airbrushed — men have conceived. And for the record, Kendrick’s beauty standards aren’t revolutionary.