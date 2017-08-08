One Night In Berghain

As I wait, the line at the entrance isn't too long. Nobody is really talking, and the closer you get to the door, the more silent it becomes. The guy with the big glasses sitting on a barstool next to the entrance nods at me, allowing me to pass, and I immediately feel a surge of energy. I let them cover my phone’s camera with a sticker dot and move on to the security check; the examination is more thorough than at the airport. I slowly walk up the stairs towards the dance floor — the sound is booming, my shins are shaking, the bass from the speakers breaks through my body’s protective shell. Immediately I get this feeling that I've entered purgatory. It only took three minutes and already, as I walk up the iron staircase, I feel dirty, like a sinner — and nothing has even happened yet.