One Night In Berghain
Renowned for the quality of the music, power of the sound system, mysterious door policy, and infamous dark rooms, this is one night in Berghain.
For me — and for many others — Berghain is like a church. A new-age religion. It's a place where you can forget yourself. It's a place where years later, those moments in the club will still come back to you, like memories of a trip to a parallel universe. The obligatory photo while exiting the club is like receiving a blessing; being a part of something special, something sacred.
Berghain stays in your system forever.
First, a little history: Berghain opened in 2004 in an abandoned power plant in what used to be East Berlin. The name is a mash-up of the last syllable of its neighborhood — Friedrichshain — and the one across the Spree — Kreuzberg — on what was once the other side of the Wall. Its predecessor was Ostgut, founded by Michael Teufele and Norbert Thurman in 1999. Now, you can dance to house music upstairs at the Panorama Bar, while the downstairs area is for techno, where the sound is harder, faster and more distinct. The club is renowned for the quality of the music, the power of the sound system, the mysterious door policy, and, of course, the infamous dark rooms.
The weekend parties, which often spill into Monday morning, can be a dystopia and a utopia at the same time. It's a place of enormous charisma; the whole electronic music world has heard of this egalitarian micro-state of organized debauchery. It's known for being physical, which does not necessarily mean that everybody is having sex — although you can if you want to. Dancing happens, too, and losing yourself is a given. It's a place that shows you your fantasies and allows you to act them out — and in order to protect you from this moment of revelation, there are no mirrors in the club. Berghain does not want you looking at yourself when that moment comes. It's a venue of radical self-expression, where you can go in and behave exactly how you want to. You can walk around naked and let the music lead you.
My friend Thomas and his friends usually say to each other: “Hey, are you going to church this weekend?" meaning Berghain. The procedure is a ritual. First you wait in line, then the symbolic body and blood is consumed behind closed doors. This Berghain religion is something private. It is the great exception in the age of social media: no pictures, no posting, no selfies. Everything is strictly forbidden.
Today, it’s too late for church, but I’m still perfectly on time for Berghain. It’s Sunday afternoon — 2:20 p.m. — which is prime time for the club. I've had some cereal, a cappuccino, and some juice. Traditionally, you dress up for church in heels and makeup — but this doesn’t work for Berghain. Instead, I put on a tight black cotton dress and an old (but expensive) bomber jacket. I’ve read through a few blogs that tell you what to wear and what not to wear if you go to Berghain, so I try to stick to the creed: not too glamorous, not too queer, not too heterosexual, whatever that's supposed to mean. I am told to go by myself, to not speak English, and to wear a lot of black. A memory flashes in my mind of these funny raver girls from Estonia who were standing in line in front of me a couple of years ago. They had glitter tattoos on the backs of their jeans and Sven Marquardt — the famous bouncer with the pierced face — liked this so much that he invited them into the club in an uncharacteristically friendly manner.
The door is unpredictable like that.
As I wait, the line at the entrance isn't too long. Nobody is really talking, and the closer you get to the door, the more silent it becomes. The guy with the big glasses sitting on a barstool next to the entrance nods at me, allowing me to pass, and I immediately feel a surge of energy. I let them cover my phone’s camera with a sticker dot and move on to the security check; the examination is more thorough than at the airport. I slowly walk up the stairs towards the dance floor — the sound is booming, my shins are shaking, the bass from the speakers breaks through my body’s protective shell. Immediately I get this feeling that I've entered purgatory. It only took three minutes and already, as I walk up the iron staircase, I feel dirty, like a sinner — and nothing has even happened yet.
Berghain is a place where secrets are well-kept, a place that shows you your limits, if you want to find them. The operators protect their parallel universe and the club functions a bit like the motto "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" — or as a wise woman recently put it: “Berghain is a gentleman, it doesn’t kiss and tell."
You can confess later, if you want to.
