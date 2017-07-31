Back in May, Scandal star Katie Lowes announced that she was expecting a baby with husband Adam Shapiro. Presumably, she was immediately inundated with tiny, baby-sized white hats, but none of them were present at her baby shower, which had a white hat of a different kind.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Lowes' co-star, Kerry Washington, attended the affair and shared a very sweet photo. In an Instagram post, Washington gave fans a peek at the event, which included Lowes in an embellished white tunic and a major dose of prenatal glow. Washington offered up a kiss on the cheek and some words of encouragement in the caption.
"You are all light and love," wrote alongside the snapshot. "What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."
Fans of Scandal already know that Lowes' new addition will be the latest member of Olivia Pope & Associates. In the season 6 finale, Lowes' character, Quinn, told her boyfriend, Charlie, that she was pregnant. In her own Instagram from the Scandal set, Lowes showcased the new cast member, writing, "Something feels different about Quinn this season."
And in an instance of art imitating life, Lowes says that Washington, who has two kids of her own, is offering up plenty of advice when it comes to kiddos. It may be a little bit different from the things that Quinn learns from Olivia Pope — we're hoping body bags and election rigging aren't involved — but wise words nonetheless.
"Kerry's been my mentor to my life in every category," she told ET. "And motherhood is no different."
