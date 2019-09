"That is the very reason women don't speak up for years is the fear that no one will believe them or their abuser has threatened their life or life of their loved ones/livelihood in order to keep their victim quiet and under control," Gaga wrote on Instagram at the time. "What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life. No one needs to validate Kesha. Why is victim always the 'liar'? Why do we let people in a position of power get away with behaving inhumanely? These guys hide behind the legal system and it's their litigious behavior that is precisely what they use to rape these girls. 'Give me what I want or else I will come after you' and they have all the money and the resources to do it."