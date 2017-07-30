"In connection with Dr. Luke's defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities," says a statement from the rep. "Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga."