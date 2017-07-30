Update: Lady Gaga's lawyers responded with a statement of their own following news the singer was being subpoenaed, that was shared with Variety. "As Lady Gaga‘s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga‘s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."
This story was originally published on July 29, 2017.
Lawyers for Lukasz Gottwald, a.k.a. Dr. Luke, have issued a subpoena to Lady Gaga to depose her about evidence in the producer's defamation lawsuit against Kesha, his reps confirmed to Refinery29 on Saturday, July 29.
"In connection with Dr. Luke's defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities," says a statement from the rep. "Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha. This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga."
Lady Gaga was a vocal supporter of Kesha when she first accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault while trying to sue Sony to let her out of her contract with his label, Kemosabe Records, in February 2016.
"That is the very reason women don't speak up for years is the fear that no one will believe them or their abuser has threatened their life or life of their loved ones/livelihood in order to keep their victim quiet and under control," Gaga wrote on Instagram at the time. "What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life. No one needs to validate Kesha. Why is victim always the 'liar'? Why do we let people in a position of power get away with behaving inhumanely? These guys hide behind the legal system and it's their litigious behavior that is precisely what they use to rape these girls. 'Give me what I want or else I will come after you' and they have all the money and the resources to do it."
In January, E! News obtained court documents that showed Kesha had submitted texts she sent to Lady Gaga in April 2016 as sealed evidence in her suit against him in New York. Sony announced in April that Dr. Luke was no longer CEO of Kemosabe Records.
