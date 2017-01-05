Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have been named in Kesha's legal battle with Dr. Luke, reports E! Online. Kesha and her producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, have been involved in a legal battle since 2014, when the "Crazy Kids" singer sued the producer, claiming sexual assault and battery and seeking to invalidate her recording contracts with him. (Gottwald countersued both Kesha, and later, her mother Pebe Sebert for defamation.) Kesha sought a preliminary injunction that would allow her to release music without Gottwald. A judge denied the request in February. Though Kesha dropped her suit in California, she continues to pursue the case in New York. On Wednesday, E! obtained court documents from a status hearing on December 26, which includes new evidence. The documents obtained by E! state that the judge received and sealed a text message sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga in April 2016. Now, Gottwald is able to share these texts with not only Lady Gaga, but Katy Perry as well. While Gaga has shown support for Kesha during her battle with Gottwald, is unclear what Perry's role is in the case, as she has yet to publicly comment. However, Gottwald has been an integral part of the "Rise" singer's career. The producer co-produced and co-wrote "I Kissed a Girl," Perry's breakthrough single, the music video for which stars Kesha. He has worked with Perry on 15 songs across her Teenage Dream and Prism albums. The context of the text message between Gaga and Kesha will remain confidential, and whether the text will actually be used in court is now up to both parties' attorneys Refinery29 reached out to the reps for Perry, Gaga, and Kesha but have not heard back at this time.
