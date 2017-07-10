Kesha Just Spoke Out About Her Depression & The Role It Played In Making Her New Music

The interviewer explicitly asked Kesha if she had ever contemplated suicide, and she was very honest. She responded, "I had moments because I didn't know where I was going or what I was going to do." Despite those feelings, Kesha said that she always held onto hope that her music would save her. "My idea of Rainbow was what got me through the past four years of my life. Just the idea that maybe one day I could be sitting here talking to you guys about my new song that's on the radio." Kesha then broke down saying she didn't know if the day would ever come, but she never gave up hope.