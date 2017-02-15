Dr. Luke's lawyer Christine Lepera has released the following statement: "Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha's own concerns over her weight. Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without Court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of "Crazy Kids" were, in fact, rewritten at Kesha's request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public-just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr. Luke. Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in Court."
This article was originally posted at 2:15 p.m.
More upsetting news from Kesha's legal battle has arrived. According to a report from The New York Post, Kesha has released emails from Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) that seemingly support her claims that the music producer criticized her weight.
Kesha previously claimed that Dr. Luke made body-shaming comments such as calling her a "fat fucking refrigerator." Now, the newly-released emails show Dr. Luke's commenting on the singer's body. According to the report, emails allegedly exchanged between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager Monica Cornia paint a disturbing image of how Dr. Luke treated the artist. Dr. Luke allegedly wrote that “A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.” In a separate email, he noted that she had broken her juice fast with turkey and a Diet Coke. Kesha, who has accused Dr. Luke of being sexually and mentally abusive, hopes to break all ties with the producer. Last year, a judge ruled that Kesha couldn’t end her exclusive recording contract with Sony and Dr. Luke. The producer has denied all of Kesha's abuse claims. Refinery29 reached out to Kesha and Dr. Luke's representatives but have not heard back at this time.
