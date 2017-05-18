Kesha Says Online Bullying Contributed To Her Eating Disorder

Kesha has never been someone to shy away from discussing difficult topics. The singer has been open about her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha has said abused her mentally and sexually while they worked together. Kesha has also said that Dr. Luke criticized her weight. The singer has talked about her struggle with an eating disorder in the past, too — she checked into a treatment center in 2014. But in a new Teen Vogue essay, Kesha is more raw than we've ever seen her. And she's not afraid to explain how she overcame the body image issues that tormented her for so long.
"When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today. The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick," Kesha wrote for Teen Vogue. "I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody's self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don't know a thing about me."
The singer explains in the essay that reading negative comments about her appearance online contributed to her eating disorder. "The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked," Kesha wrote. "I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great." Her statements echo the many reasons why you shouldn't compliment someone who appears to have lost weight.
Luckily, Kesha has focused on her recovery and has made peace with her body. She also wrote in the essay that she takes breaks from social media, which can contribute to her anxiety and depression. It's great to see Kesha is doing so well these days — as she wrote in the essay, "beauty comes in all shapes and sizes." Amen to that.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
