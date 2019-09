Kesha Is Reclaiming Her Body, Lena Dunham Style

The 30-year-old shared an Instagram picture of herself alongside a male friend with a caption proclaiming her appreciation and love of her body, and just herself in general. She thanked her "baby love" for his unwavering support and helping her realize her own self-worth. She writes, "me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful. fuck body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT." What better way to reclaim your body than to shout it from the rooftops (or, in the millennial age, from your social media account where you can reach thousands of eyes in the click of a button)?