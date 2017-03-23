Kesha Is Reclaiming Her Body, Lena Dunham Style

me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful. fuck body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT.
what I love most about being in recovery is that my BODY is MY BUSINESS and NO one else's. And I fucking love it. most days. ((some days I don't)) BUT THE BEAUTY is that my BODY does not determine my WORTH anymore. I'm a fuckin magic force to be reckoned with. period. thank you universe for my recovery today. if any of you out there are suffering, I hope you can hear me✨recovery is possible✨
Thank you for this @Refinery29. I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented. Chronic illness sufferer. Body-shaming vigilante. Sexual assault survivor. Raging hottie. Just like all of YOU. Right now I'm struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn't a triumph and it also isn't some sign I've finally given in to the voices of trolls. Because my body belongs to ME--at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I'm doing with it, I'm not handing in my feminist card to anyone. So thank you to my girl @ashleygraham for writing so gorgeously about this on @lennyletter (link in bio). Thank you to @tracyandersonmethod for teaching me that exercise has the power to counteract my pain and anxiety, and to @jennikonner for being my partner in FUCK IT. I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted. I love you- Lena