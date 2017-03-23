Story from Pop Culture

Kesha Is Reclaiming Her Body, Lena Dunham Style

Morgan Baila
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Kesha is the all about girl power these days. She's fiery, she's unfiltered, and she's a woman on a mission to make the internet, and the music world, a safer space for everyone. And even though her current lawsuit against Sony's Dr. Luke just experienced a setback in court, the singer is still on track with her winning the battle she has had against paparazzi, the media, and, in a way, herself.
The 30-year-old shared an Instagram picture of herself alongside a male friend with a caption proclaiming her appreciation and love of her body, and just herself in general. She thanked her "baby love" for his unwavering support and helping her realize her own self-worth. She writes, "me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful. fuck body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT." What better way to reclaim your body than to shout it from the rooftops (or, in the millennial age, from your social media account where you can reach thousands of eyes in the click of a button)?
The post follows a few others, which share the same positive and uplifting captions, which the singer's fans love and find inspiration in, as is evident when scrolling through her comments.
Kesha's openness about her relationship with her body, and criticism of those obsessed with her physical appearance, is similar to that of other positive body advocate Lena Dunham, who recently clapped back on Instagram against all the media sites commenting on her weight loss.
In the lengthy post, which references a news story written here at Refinery29, Dunham writes "Thank you for this @Refinery29. I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity- what goes up must come down and vice versa. I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented."

We look forward to even more powerful and influential women sharing their own moments of clarity and confidence.
