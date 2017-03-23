Kesha Is Reclaiming Her Body, Lena Dunham Style

me n my cat-dad baby love. I think at this exact moment he told me how proud he was of me for being confident with my foxy body and proud of my recovery, Especially with cameras chasing me and trying to make me look as bad as they can to make $$$$. and that I was beautiful. fuck body standards I make my own. and in case ya wondering, I LOVE IT.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT