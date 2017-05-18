Kesha Says Online Bullying Contributed To Her Eating Disorder

The singer explains in the essay that reading negative comments about her appearance online contributed to her eating disorder. "The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked," Kesha wrote. "I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great." Her statements echo the many reasons why you shouldn't compliment someone who appears to have lost weight.