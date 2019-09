Kesha Says Online Bullying Contributed To Her Eating Disorder

Kesha has never been someone to shy away from discussing difficult topics. The singer has been open about her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke, whom Kesha has said abused her mentally and sexually while they worked together. Kesha has also said that Dr. Luke criticised her weight . The singer has talked about her struggle with an eating disorder in the past, too — she checked into a treatment centre in 2014. But in a new Teen Vogue essay, Kesha is more raw than we've ever seen her. And she's not afraid to explain how she overcame the body image issues that tormented her for so long.