An Off-The-Shoulder Top Got This Yearbook Photo Rejected

"I have spent a good majority of my life wondering why exactly women's shoulders are so offensive," she wrote. "It is ridiculous that young women aren't allowed to wear the clothing that they wish to wear simply because it could possibly distract someone. Why must young women be denied the ability to express themselves through their fashion simply because there may be a few people out there who cannot control themselves? Shaming women for wearing the things that make them feel comfortable and happy in their bodies is horribly sexist, and leads many girls to grow up believing that if another individual cannot control their actions around women, that the woman was at fault."