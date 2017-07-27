Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have already made one super cute kid. Now that Luna Legend is a full year old, Teigen might see a second baby on her horizon.
Chrissy Teigen has been incredibly open about her struggles getting pregnant. She told FABLife that she and Legend had been going through the process for about five years. She's been candid about postpartum depression, and IVF. She's even offered to be Kim Kardashian's surrogate, since she knows how hard pregnancy was for the mogul. Teigen is a fantastic mom and a voice for women who have issues with their pregnancies.
Now that Teigen finally has her daughter, people are already wondering when she's planning on getting pregnant again.
"I probably think about it more than anybody," she confessed on E!. "I cannot wait to have the biggest family. Nobody really pressures me."
I mean, we all want to see Luna with a baby sibling, but Teigen deserves to take her time. Luckily for Teigen, no one in her family is that worried about when she'll have another kid. They've got their hands fun with their 1-year-old.
"It's still fun absorbing little Luna right now," she continued. "It's kind of crazy. God, I look at her and I cannot imagine people who have twins or back-to-back. Kudos."
When Teigen does finally decide to have another kid, we already know that it might be a baby boy. She and John have been storing a male embryo after choosing to use their female embryo. When they're ready to add to their family, it'll be that embryo's time to shine.
That might be thinking too far ahead, however. Let's just focus on how adorable Luna Legend is on Instagram.
