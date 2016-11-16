Chrissy Teigen Offers To Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Aw, Chrissy! New mom Chrissy Teigen has made a very generous offer to her friend Kim Kardashian. Like, girlfriend is going above and beyond. During an Access Hollywood interview on Wednesday, Teigen offered up the greatest gift you can give to somebody: use of your fertile womb.
The supermodel was asked about Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which Kim voiced her concerns about going the surrogacy route to have a third child with husband Kanye West.
"I will say I would be her surrogate in a second," said Teigen, who used IVF when she had trouble conceiving with husband John Legend. "Yes, I really enjoyed the pregnancy process. I really loved it. Yes! In a heartbeat."
Teigen's feelings about pregnancy couldn't be more different than Kardashian's. The 36-year-old has been very vocal about how difficult her pregnancies with North West and Saint were. "I hate it. You know pregnancy is not for me," Kardashian told E! News last year. But no matter what choice Kardashian makes, it's up to her to choose the right thing. Like Teigen told Access Hollywood, "Whatever she does is going to work out for the best, and it's going to be beautiful either way."
