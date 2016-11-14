Kim Kardashian opened up about possibly having another child using a surrogate, and now Twitter is offering its services.
On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed that her doctor said it "wouldn't be safe" to have another baby after the difficulties she faced during her first two pregnancies. He even went as far to call it a life-or-death situation.
Kardashian then decided to speak with a fertility specialist, who told her it would be a "high-risk pregnancy" if she did decide to try again. He did recommend that Kardashian consider using a gestational surrogate who could carry the baby for her.
It's something Kardashian admitted scared her. "I think my biggest fear is that if I had a surrogate, I just don't know like, would I love them the same?" she said. Her concern was that she felt carrying her first two children, North and Saint, also helped her bond with them.
A visit with a woman named Natalie, who used a surrogate after being diagnosed with breast cancer, helped Kardashian feel better, as the woman told her that the process didn't change the way she felt about her kids. In the end, Kardashian decided that Natalie gave her "a lot of hope" that she could have another baby via surrogate.
That hope seemed to intrigue the Twittersphere.
Now fans are asking where they can sign up to help Kardashian. "So is there an application for @KimKardashian surrogate?" one person asked. Another wrote, "If Kim Kardashian wants to pay my way through nursing school I will gladly be her surrogate. #broke #collegestudentprobs." One person even likened volunteering to be Kardashian's surrogate to a gesture as nobel as Katniss taking her sister's place in the Hunger Games.
That said, may the odds be ever in your favor.
"Kim kardashian is looking for a surrogate mother" pic.twitter.com/ojDBw6stNJ— Queen V (@victoria_amoo) November 7, 2016
If Kim Kardashian wants to pay my way through nursing school I will gladly be her surrogate. #broke #collegestudentprobs— Emily Miller (@eemsmiller) November 8, 2016
I would be happy to be @KimKardashian surrogate, just pay my medical bills, give me a nanny for 6 weeks & buy me an average 4 bedroom house!— Amber Morris (@amazingg_amber) November 8, 2016
How can I sign up to be @KimKardashian's surrogate? pic.twitter.com/1D3AqR5fSy— Nick D'Ambrosi (@NickDAmbrosi) November 8, 2016
So is there an application for @KimKardashian surrogate?— McKenzie Kay (@McKJones21) November 7, 2016
