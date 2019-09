This week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians deals with bigger issues than most of the rest of the season. Kim is considering having another baby and exploring the idea of using a surrogate. Kendall is looking to make a difference and have a voice in the gun violence conversation, and Kris wants her mother to shoot a legacy video.At Khloé’s house, Kim, Khloé , and Jonathan engage in some baby talk. Khloé jokes about wanting one of Kim and Kanye’s frozen embryos to have and to raise as her own. “We could raise them all like a little pack,” she says. Kim isn’t into Khloé’s wolf pack idea, but she is thinking of growing her family. She tells them that she has been considering having a third child, but she is concerned about going through another pregnancy.The #BlackLivesMatter movement inspired Will.I.Am to remix “Where Is The Love?” and he asks Kendall to be in the video. She is excited to get involved, and it gets her thinking about what else she could add to the gun control conversation. She wants to do more, but she is unsure of what to do. Kris has a project for her mother and her kids. She wants M.J. to be interviewed on camera talking about her life and her memories. “Give us a little bit of history that we can hang on to,” Kris explains. Khloé gets M.J. on the phone, and M.J. agrees to film a legacy video. Khloé wants her mom to do the interview. “I’d rather not,” Kris says.Speaking of legacy, albeit a different kind, Kim and Kris visit Kim’s Ob/Gyn to talk pregnancy and baby number three. Kris asks the doctor if Kim’s body could handle another pregnancy. The doctor doesn’t sugar coat the problems Kim had with North and Saint. They were serious, and they could redevelop with another pregnancy. “We’re always worried about the next serious complication,” he says. You’re always taking a little bit of a chance, he tells Kim and Kris.Kendall picks Khloé’s brain about the gun violence issue and getting involved. “It makes me feel like the world is ending,” Kendall says about the spate of gun violence and police shootings. Khloé agrees and suggests that as you get older, you get more aware of things. The conversation is well-meaning, but cringe worthy. “I think gun laws forever have needed to be changed,” Khloé says. Kendall, wise like Spiderman’s Uncle Ben, knows that with a big platform comes big responsibility. Khloé suggests they focus on one issue as a family.Kim and Kourtney meet with another doctor, looking for a second opinion and more information about surrogacy as an option. “You getting pregnant again would be a high-risk pregnancy,” Dr. Huang tells Kim. He emphasizes the safety for her that a surrogacy would represent. “Doing what’s safe is the best thing,” he says.On the ride home, Kourtney asks Kim what’s she’s thinking. Kim is honest in that she doesn’t think her body could handle another pregnancy. Kourtney suggests talking to someone who has used a surrogate. Kourtney also highlights another potential advantage of using a surrogate: privacy. “You could have a baby for like a year, and no one would know,” she says.