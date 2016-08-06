

Like her or not, Kim Kardashian has a tremendous amount of influence. She speaks to a massive audience that includes many who may not be tuned into political news. It's difficult to imagine her sitting in front of a congressional hearing or even meeting privately with lawmakers about the issues — the optics just wouldn't be advantageous for the politicians in question — but what if we saw her out on the streets during BLM protests? What if she had more than one lunch with the moms of victims and found out what they needed from her, beyond photo ops? What if she gave her millions of followers a list of the U.S. senators and representatives taking money from the NRA and got her fans to the polls in November? She might turn out to be an untapped resource of voter mobilization.



Kim Kardashian might turn out to be the voice gun control needs.