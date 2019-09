When people describe the late ‘90s and early 2000s as the beginning of the Golden Age of Television , they’re usually referring to the impact of smart, cerebral dramas like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and The Wire. But you could also argue that there was a second wave of equally influential TV underway for those of us who were too young at the time to fully grasp the complicated inner lives of New Jersey mob bosses and the failings of bureaucracy in Baltimore, MD. Lizzie McGuire! That’s So Raven! The Fairly Oddparents!