When people describe the late ‘90s and early 2000s as the beginning of the Golden Age of Television, they’re usually referring to the impact of smart, cerebral dramas like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and The Wire. But you could also argue that there was a second wave of equally influential TV underway for those of us who were too young at the time to fully grasp the complicated inner lives of New Jersey mob bosses and the failings of bureaucracy in Baltimore, MD. Lizzie McGuire! That’s So Raven! The Fairly Oddparents!
It’s no wonder, then, that throwback TV makes anyone born in the ‘90s yearn for slightly simpler days, when Facebook was only for college students and your parents had beepers, not iPhones. Aspiring makeup artist Gabriela Greer is taking her nostalgia for the shows she grew up and turning it into art, in the form of eye makeup inspired by the logos from beloved early-aughties faves.
my looks inspired by my favorite tv shows growing up✨ pic.twitter.com/ZnFB4e5YGD— gabi? (@gabigreeer) July 24, 2017
Greer has been showcasing her skills on Instagram for a while now, but she officially became a bona fide internet hero after a collage of her best looks went viral on Twitter earlier this week. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, however, you’ll find that 2000s shows aren’t the only place she’s found unlikely inspiration for her eye makeup: Greer also specializes in recreating album covers and movie stills on her lids.
The last episode of The Proud Family may have aired in 2005, and the IRL friendship between the stars of Drake & Josh (also named Drake and Josh) may be in a state of disrepair, but those fond childhood memories are alive and well. Now, when is that new Hey Arnold! TV movie airing on Nickelodeon again?
