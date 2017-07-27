Why would anyone celebrate one day for their birthday, when they could celebrate an entire month? Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, have take birthday celebrations to a new height.
These two lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala because where else do you bring a new boo to show off? Not only are they a beautiful couple, but they have one very important thing in common: they're both Leos! In fact, their birthdays are only three days apart. Lucky for them, that's a tough one to forget.
The couple threw a huge joint party to help ring in Leo season. Lopez partied her birthday away on July 24th and took to Instagram to document all its glory. Everything from her dress to his suit looked impeccable. And the coordinating cakes are a nice touch.
Advertisement
Even after the festivities were over, Lopez took to Instagram to remind everyone that there's still 29 days left in Leo season, and her birthday is not over yet!
The pair took a couple days off, most likely to recuperate after that party. Another thing they have in common is having NYC as a hometown: Rodriguez was born in Washington Heights and Lopez is from Castle Hill, in the Bronx.
As of July 27th, the couple can now officially wish Rodriguez a happy forty-second birthday. Lopez shared a sweet message on Instagram, calling him "the man who makes [her] heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room." It literally can't get any cuter than that.
Basically, J-Lo and A-Rod win birthdays. No contest.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement