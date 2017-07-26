If there's one thing I'm sure of in this world, it's that High School Musical's Sharpay Evans and Glee's Rachel Berry would be mortal enemies. The two theater divas have no idea how to share the spotlight, but fortunately for fans, actresses Ashley Tisdale and Lea Michele definitely do — and they proved as much when they shared the duet they recorded together.
Tisdale, who currently produces Freeform's Young & Hungry, and Michele, who is celebrating the release of her new album Places, came together on the former's YouTube channel in order to sing the duet that fans had apparently really pressured the two for.
"I forced my way in, you guys," Michele joked when Tisdale mentioned how many fans had commented asking for the two to sing together. "All those comments, they were me. I made those accounts. It took a little time out of my day, but I'm here."
Though it's a pretty ironic choice for a duet, the two decided upon singing Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." However, these two actresses actually hang out quite a bit offscreen, with Tisdale going so far as saying she would "marry" Michele if she wasn't already hitched to husband Christopher French.
"We've known each other for a long time, but recently reconnected, and now [Lea] spends everyday with me and Chris," said Tisdale.
Tisdale has been performing with her famous friends for a while now, with her YouTube channel already boasting 10 "Music Sessions." She recently reunited with High School Musical co-star Lucas Grabeel for a brand-new rendition of the Disney Channel Original Movie's track "What I've Been Looking For" and also recently shared the screen with former Disney star Debby Ryan for an acoustic version of "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child.
Watch Tisdale and Michele wax poetic about dancing on their own (but, you know, together) below:
