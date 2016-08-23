You may recognize Ashley Tisdale from hit Disney Channel roles like Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody or Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical movies. These days, the former Disney star is all grown up and owns some impressive properties.
Last year, she purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Studio City for $2.5 million. She put that Disney money — and the paychecks she's been most recently earning from producing and acting in ABC Family's Young & Hungry — to good use when she snatched up this impressive five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion. But according to Trulia, Tisdale just listed the newly built house. This time, the house is going for $2.7 million.
Of course, Tisdale is no stranger to the real estate market; she sold her Toluca Lake, CA, home back in October 2014 for $2.55 million, Trulia reports. It looks like The Tis is in the habit of trading up every other year. Take a look at her newest property to be put on the market.
