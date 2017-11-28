Watch These Serial Killer Movies At Your Own Risk

Warning: Contains spoilers.
If the sheer quantity of serial killer films says anything, it's that all things bloody, gruesome, and sick have captivated movie audiences for decades. You draw the psychological conclusions yourself. By now, certain horror movie tropes that originated in slasher films like Halloween (1978) are so familiar we can practically identify just when the masked killer will emerge, and on whom he’ll prey first (It’s always the guy who gets separated from the group).
Though all slasher movies will make your stomach churn, it's easy to get bored watching a bloody film that's clearly cut from a mold. That’s where these imaginative (and gruesome) films come in. Though each will compel you to sleep with the lights on, the films are thought-provoking and intelligent, as well as scary.
Here are the serial killer and slasher movies you should never, ever watch alone.
