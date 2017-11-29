Watch These Serial Killer Films At Your Own Risk

Warning: Contains spoilers.
If the sheer quantity of serial killer films says anything, it's that all things bloody, gruesome, and sick have captivated movie audiences for decades. You draw the psychological conclusions yourself. By now, certain horror film tropes that originated in slashers like Halloween (1978) are so familiar we can practically identify just when the masked killer will emerge, and on whom he’ll prey first (It’s always the guy who gets separated from the group).
Though all slasher movies will make your stomach churn, it's easy to get bored watching a bloody film that's clearly cut from a mould. That’s where these imaginative (and gruesome) films come in. Though each will compel you to sleep with the lights on, the films are thought-provoking and intelligent, as well as scary.
Here are the serial killer and slasher films you should never, ever watch alone.