Turns out, things got a little intense at 2017's VidCon. R29 staffer Lucie Fink met up with YouTube sensation Joey Graceffa for a harrowing round of the What's In My Mouth challenge—the contest that takes the traditional blind taste-test to intimidating new levels. From raw pasta to hair-raising spoonfuls of mayonnaise, anything's fair game in Lucie and Joey's tummy-churning competition (and the cringes are legendary, obviously). Check out the video below to see their truly expert ability to identify each weird thing they have to sample.
We're glad they can laugh through it. While it certainly feels like Lucie's already tried every conceivable food-related challenge (not to mention some of NYC's most innovative treats) the dog snacks would, we think, be too much for us.
Strange foods aside, you probably know Graceffa from his viral YouTube channel, which has garnered over 8,000,000 fans with broad-ranging content including original music videos and long-form storytelling like Escape The Night. He's also the New York Times bestselling author of In Real Life: My Journey To A Pixelated World (2015) and a breakout dystopian novel, Children Of Eden (2016). Slaying at the What's In My Mouth challenge is, unsurprisingly, just another one of his many talents.
