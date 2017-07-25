Imagine you could wake up with darker, perfectly tinted brows — without having to use any pomades, gels, or pencils? But besides microblading your desired arches, which can be both painful and expensive, we have yet to find a way to achieve bolder brows that last longer than a day. However, that might all be changing, thanks to one Reddit makeup hack.
Reddit user declar3d shared her brow-tinting trick to the subreddit thread, Makeup Addiction — and it is unlike anything we ever expected. Her secret? Just For Men beard dye... that she applies to her brows. Just check out the before and after photos. Looks pretty professional, right?
Advertisement
“So I used 'Just for Men' beard dye in light brown, and I really like the results," she wrote in the caption. "Not a miracle but a huge difference to me. I applied Vaseline around the edges of my clean, dry brows and mixed the dye according to the directions on the box, applied for 5 minutes, and voila!”
The dramatic results inspired an onslaught of reactions on Reddit — surpringly, it seems that beard-dyed brows may be an age-old hack. One wrote, "I've been doing this for over a year now, it's a game changer definitely. It's strange that eyebrow dye isn't a common thing at the drugstore, that's why I opt for this trick."
The DIY brow-tint certainly seems like a cost-effective treatment to barely there brows, but it begs the question: Is it safe? According to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, maybe.
He tells us that Just For Men, unlike traditional hair dyes, slowly deposits small amounts of pigments to the hair over time. "So long as the product does not come in contact with the eyes, it should be safe to use on the eyebrows," he says. "However, it is designed to be used as a short contact treatment in the form of a shampoo and should not be left on the skin for extended periods of time as it may cause irritation."
Our recommendation? Take this trend with caution. Because — as with any hair dye — there is potential for hair and skin damage. If you don't experience any sensitivity after a patch test, by all means — go on with your bad (and bold) brows.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement