The Ultimate Guide To Doing Your Brows At Home

When you take a close look at your brows, you can see that they're made of rows of hair that go across. They may stagger a bit as you go up the brow, but they're still next to each other. When Scott is shaping his clients’ brows, he takes one row off at a time, section by section (see graphic). He starts at the tail, stopping after each to see how much he’s done. “You should go across in one row and then stop, and see how far you’ve gone, and then go across one more row instead of...just clearing out that arch,” says Scott. “You’ll end up taking off too many hairs, and won’t be able to correct if you create a big dip in the arch. It’s just a matter of knowing what you’re going for."If some of the hairs are too long, but are in a place that falls into the shape of your brow so you don’t want to pluck them, you can trim them with brow scissors. But, be sure to avoid creating holes in your brows. “You want to brush all your brow hairs up,” explains Scott. “Whatever looks really long, go in that place, point the scissors downward, and just trim the tips of the hairs. Dip the scissors into the tips instead of cutting them square.”Gone are the days when you could just pluck a stray hair when you felt like it. There's a method to not having brow madness — which involves letting them be. In-between trimmings, you should wait about a month and a half before you touch them again. We all try to be low-maintenance in our lives, but when it comes to our brows, many of us are used to being the opposite, constantly plucking whenever a new hair pops up. If you just leave them alone, Scott swears you eventually won’t notice them growing. “If you’re living every day with your fullest brow, the difference between that and when they are perfectly done isn’t that huge,” he says. In the end, it will be easier for you — and with each cycle, it will feel more normal.Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in — powder and brush works, too, but it takes more practice to create strokes that replicate the appearance of individual hairs. Pick a color one shade lighter than your natural brow hair — unless you have very fine blonde hair, in which case go for an ash blonde. “One shade lighter is typically safe because you can still build up the product,” says Scott. “If you use a pencil that is too warm in color, it doesn’t look natural, unless you’re a redhead or have warm-blonde hair.” Scott loves Anastasia products, because of the wide range of colors. “Hers are great, because all her colors are cooler in tone. When you’re looking for a match for a pencil, you want it to look like the shadow that your hairs would cast naturally.”Scott suggests penciling in the holes in your brows during the growing-out process, and on the regular if you want them more defined. “You might notice in your regrowth that all the hair won’t grow back immediately within the brow; the little fuzzies [closer to] your eyelid will come back first,” he says. “Some people don’t like the stray hairs that aren’t adding to the brows, and they start removing those, but those are essential to the regrowth. Those little fuzzies help the big ones come back later. So, leave all the ones that you have.”Go over the entire brow. Start very lightly at first, and then draw darker and more defined strokes to create fullness. “I would go through the entire brow first with upward strokes,” says Scott. “Maybe a little bit of left and right, depending on how flat your brows are. This can be a bit rough at first, because you’re only getting your base in.”Take a spoolie brush and blend the product to soften the edges. “You want to feel the brush strokes against your skin, so blend that through [the whole brow]," says Scott. "Once you’ve done that, you can go toward the end if your brows are more faint toward the stem, and make more deliberate strokes with the pencil to create the illusion of hair, fill that part in, and let it get darker as you go."Finally, take a clear gel — colored gels can get clumpy and often don’t match the hair — and brush the front of the brow upward. As you get closer to the ends, begin brushing toward your ear. Scott loves Marc Jacobs brow gel . “Some formulas can be really drying... [It] doesn’t feel like you something cementing your brows into place, but [it] definitely [stays] really well. The applicator is the most important, though: This one is a little fuzzy thing that almost looks like a caterpillar, but when you apply it, it doesn’t reach too deep into the brow or get any on the skin. It just coats the top of it and brushes the hairs really softly, so it’s nice and flat. It’s kinda perfect.”Just like your new brows.