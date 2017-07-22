How hard did the costume team have to work to find authentic vintage to bring their vision to life? Surprisingly, it wasn't that difficult. The vast majority of the costumes in the movie are authentic vintage '90s pieces, which also helped the actors get into their characters. "It helps inform the way you carry yourself and the way you feel," she told Fashionista. In addition to shopping online, local New York staples like the Brooklyn locations of L Train Vintage and Beacon's Closet were hunted for treasures.