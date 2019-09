According to Fashionista , the film tries hard to transport the viewers back to a time before technology and fast-pace of living firmly past the 2000s. But it's not just the subtle touches woven throughout scenes in props and references, but the fashion itself takes a nod to the decade. The costume designer said that Dana's style is "exposed to a little bit more of a mature '90s style," as she's "more straight-laced and bookish." With her '90s "bohemian" aesthetic, we're seeing a lot of earthy colors, natural textures, suede and baggy, stone-washed high-waisted mom jeans — but only if they are authentically vintage.