People had a lot of feelings about O.J. Simpson receiving parole after serving nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence for a 2007 robbery in Las Vegas. One unexpected outcome of the parole hearing, however, was Twitter targeting Khloé Kardashian with mean comments about O.J. Simpson being the reality star's biological father.
The tabloid gossip is particularly insulting, considering that Kardashian's father Robert — a member of Simpson's "Dream Team" of lawyers when the former pro athlete was on trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman — died of esophageal cancer in July 2003. Kardashian has been open about the fact that she took her dad's death particularly hard, so it can't be easy to see Twitter make cracks about how Kardashian should "go see her dad" now that Simpson will soon be out of prison.
Advertisement
OJ walking into Kris Jenner's house to announce that he's khloe's daddy pic.twitter.com/puvw0y1PAB— Jack Freeman (@_jackfreeman) July 20, 2017
OJ Simpson: I just want to be reunited with my children— joe ? (@jxedeal) July 20, 2017
Khloe K: pic.twitter.com/nYeqmJ6Aqr
Khloe Kardashian if OJ is paroled #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/AmGPJL8OZt— BSquirt (@FloriosTrueSON) July 20, 2017
Khloe Kardashian when she heard that her dad, OJ Simpson is being released on parole. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/L8fwzioX1s— NUFF ? (@nuffsaidNY) July 20, 2017
Fortunately, Kardashian isn't taking the jokes to heart. She fired back on Twitter, calling everyone who made such comments "assholes." Ultimately, however, Kardashian declared she's just doing her — haters be damned.
Responding to a comment from a fan who said they were sickened by the comments, Kardashian wrote:
"People are assholes but I don't care lol I focus on the good."
People are assholes but I don't care lol I focus on the good— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2017
She reiterated the statement again with another response:
"They are all fucked lol such assholes. Hehe oh well.... I'm happy and they hatin."
They are all fucked lol such assholes. Hehe oh well.... I'm happy and they hatin— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2017
Kardashian got candid about revisiting Simpson's murder trial on Kocktails With Khloé in February of 2016, explaining why she's a little sensitive to the topic:
"I've seen all of the documentaries [about the O.J. Simpson case]... and the rehashing of the footage of the O.J. trial and all this stuff, and just seeing my dad and everything again, I relived emotions, like 'Oh my God, I forgot the sound of my dad's voice.' I loved hearing that... I more felt bad for the kids, Sydney and Justin. How fucked up. You'll never get over your mom being murdered, and and now they have to be stalked with paparazzi again."
She added:
"I just feel bad and I think I'm a little more sensitive to it because he was my uncle O.J."
Fortunately for Kardashian's own sake, she's not giving annoying Twitter trolls seeking a reaction much space in her mind.
Advertisement