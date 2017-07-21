Rachel Bilson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is A Beauty Guru In The Making

Becoming an overnight beauty guru has never been so easy. (Thank you, social media!) And with that, aspiring makeup artists are getting way younger. Remember the 10-year-old Instagram star that stole our hearts earlier this year? Well, it looks like Rachel Bilson’s daughter, Briar Rose, is already on her way to beauty expert status — and she’s still a toddler.
According to the actress, the 2-year-old is totally into the beauty scene. “My daughter loves watching me get ready and do my makeup. She always wants to put ‘lipstick’ on, which is always my ChapStick," Bilson, a spokesperson for the brand, told People in an interview.
However, unlike Bilson, who admits to going minimal with her makeup, it looks like Briar might be blossoming into quite the beauty obsessive. The toddler makeup prodigy loves a good lip tint — and for her, it's more of a "go big or go home" mindset. “She has her own [ChapStick] Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Rose Petal," Bilson said. "And she applies it very liberally."
We’re just waiting for Briar to get a teensy bit older before she completely finishes her transformation into a full-fledged social media star. Who knows? Maybe she’s the next Jaclyn Hill in the making. And if that's so, we're waiting anxiously for the creation of a "Briar Rose Beauty" Instagram account.
