Rachel Bilson's Approach To Beauty Is The Opposite Of Extra — & We Love It

Celebrities aren't exactly known for being low-maintenance. In fact, some have the reputation for being the opposite: so extra that they travel with personal glam squads, even flying their team across the world to prep them for a single outing. Rachel Bilson is not one of those people — and discussing beauty with her is a breath of fresh air.
"I don't wear makeup unless I am working," she told R29. "I'll wear a little lip color and some ChapStick. If I want something else I'll put mascara on." Bilson, who is a spokesperson for the lip-care brand, has a simple routine that we can all relate to — as if we needed another reason to admire the The O.C. and Hart Of Dixie actress.
When it comes to red carpet appearances, Bilson keeps it low-key, too, but that doesn't mean she hasn't experimented with her signature look. That is, tightlined eyes, neutral lip color, and glowing skin.
We took a trip down memory lane with the actress to discuss her favorite (and not-so-favorite) looks through the years. We're talking blue liner, a short stint with bangs, sooty smoky eyes, and so much more — many of which she did sans glam squad. Curious? Check 'em out the slides ahead.