Some child prodigies are violinists. Others, mathematicians. Jack from the UK? He's a genius makeup artist at just 10 years old — and he's quickly becoming an internet sensation.
You may have seen him on your feed in a video posted to Facebook a few days ago, which has already racked up 40 million views and thousands of shares. "You walk in to your son doing this, wyd?" was the caption under the video, and while some commenters had some pretty disappointing responses to that, the majority praised Jack's impressive skills and encouraged the use of makeup as a form of self expression.
Turns out, Jack is a pretty big deal. His Instagram account has nearly 50k followers — a major feat for one of the youngest makeup gurus in the game. Once you see how well he bakes, contours, and highlights, you'll be hitting the follow button, too.
His rise to fame is further proof that the beauty world is becoming much more diverse and accepting. James Charles, Bretman Rock, and Manny MUA are household names in the industry, and recently, 15-year-old Jake Warden seemingly exploded overnight, going from nearly no followers at the beginning of the year to over 1 million today. It's a good time to be a boy in beauty. Now excuse us while we go practice our false lash application skills.
