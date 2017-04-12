Bretman Rock's Viral DMV Photo Inspired A Makeup Collection

A few weeks ago, Instagram star and sparkling unicorn Bretman Rock went viral because of his over-highlighted ID photo. Being the devoted public servant that he is, Rock showed beauty devotees everywhere that there is, indeed, an upper limit when it comes to highlighter. But he's not letting one flash-related incident bring him down.
Hello Giggles reports that Rock is taking matters into his own hands and working on a highlighting palette for his fans.
Bretman teased the highlighter way back in March, but now he has confirmed it. He hasn't given much more in terms of details, however. In an Instagram video which showed off his trademark highlighter — which extended to his ears, collarbones, and shoulders — he added, "Highlighter: it's a secret for now."
Fellow Instagram beauty account Trend Mood revealed that Rock's working with an already-established beauty brand, not delving into the world of makeup himself. "[It's] a #HighlighterPalette With a brand we know," the caption reads.
Fans are speculating that it could be MAC, which has tapped internet influencers before for one-off collaborations. Plus, it's a company that's all about celebrating individuality and diversity, so it makes total sense that Rock would gravitate towards it. But it could also be Anastasia Beverly Hills, which Rock has been using for what seems like forever on his lips and his cheekbones. That's all we know for now, other than the fact that the release will be an entire palette and not just a single shade. You can't get your glow on like Rock with a singular color, after all.
Rock documents his makeup artistry on his second account, @BretmansVanity, so we're sure that he'll reveal more details there when the time comes. In the meantime, we'll be marveling at this guru's glow.
