It feels like it's been eons since our favorite day of the week for TV (maybe second favorite to Bachelor Monday) has been on. TGIT on ABC stacked Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal, creating the ultimate night for drama. But with Scandal now officially in production for its seventh and final season, we're going to have to say good-bye to the television trifecta.
In mid-May, it was announced that Shonda Rhimes' hit political drama would be ending after seven suspenseful seasons. The creator and executive producer herself said that she wanted to end the show as a personal challenge, since her shows tend to go on for ages. Her breakout success, Grey's Anatomy, is currently heading into its fourteenth season.
We don't have to start mourning its demise yet, but this photo Rhimes posted on Instagram has us a little sad.
It shows the cast of Scandal at the very first table read for season 7. A table read means filming will start soon, then the premiere, then the finale, and that means the end of the show that we've hated to love since 2012.
"I love these human beings," Rhimes captioned the photo. "#SCANDAL 701 table read today. I cannot WAIT to show you what we have in store..."
Keep it together. Let's focus on the super cute cast and their excitement to be in Rhimes' boomerang. Also, is Kerry Washington wearing sunglasses inside? I aspire to be that level of fabulous.
Rhimes wasn't the only one to share their first table read pics on social media. Stars Scott Foley, Darby Stanchfield, Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, and Josh Molinas all posted on Twitter or Instagram.
First #Scandal S7 table read in the books. We're back!!! In so many ways.— scott foley (@scottkfoley) July 19, 2017
#Scandal is back! Sooooo good to be back with my #scandal sisters. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPOpTomyoX— Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) July 19, 2017
We're BACK!!! #scandalsisters #S7#scandal pic.twitter.com/kgccXzAdYm— Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) July 20, 2017
Please note that Washington is wearing sunglasses in all of them! She's so cool!
