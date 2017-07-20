Some considerations as you shop: The look is as much about the elongating, deep-V front as it is about the butt stuff, so if you’re not into revealing pubic hair, the Brazilian-inspired look requires a wax to match. On the other hand, for women with ample booty like myself, high-sitting straps feel more flattering and freeing than the butcher’s twine that is ‘90s love-handle-hugging-low riders. But it’s not an all-or-nothing trend: I’m currently writing this from a beach (call it research), and while few women are G-string-clad, I’m definitely seeing more tuchus than I did this time last year.