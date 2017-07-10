Bradley Cooper, Andy Cohen & Allison Williams Are On Your Dream Vacation

The FOMO is real, folks.
Some of your favorite A-listers have joined forces for the ultimate summer vacation, and — sob — we didn't get an invite.
As People reports, French Polynesia was flooded with some familiar faces this past week. In "Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Friends" news, Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk palled around with Andy Cohen, Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen, Diane von Furstenberg, and Anderson Cooper and his partner, Benjamin Maisani.
There was yachting. There was snorkelling. There was glamming it up. And yes, there are pictures.
"Part of the funnest group ever!" von Furstenberg, who dressed Girls star Williams for this year's Met Gala, captioned one group pic. "Bye Tahiti."
The fashion designer also shared that the famous friends enjoyed "cocktails and games" during their trip.
Cooper and Shayk's infant daughter, who was born in April, didn't pop up in any photos, but Mom and Dad might have some news to share. Shayk is wearing a large rock on her left ring finger in both of von Furstenberg's holiday snaps. Is the model just a fan of accessorizing, or is an engagement afoot?
If only someone with a special knack for getting stars to spill their most intimate secrets were around to get the full story. Oh, wait...
With luck, one of those games the crew played was "Plead the Fifth," and Cohen will be dishing all of his vacation dirt on Watch What Happens Live soon. Until then, we'll just have to settle for some Instagrams of Tahiti and Bora Bora.
Feel free to invite us next time, guys.
