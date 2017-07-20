Contouring products are the buzziest words in the beauty sphere right now. Kim Kardashian West dropped her cream contour sticks, which sold out in just a few hours (twice). But just because you can't scoop up the ones from KKW Beauty doesn't mean you're SOL. In fact, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is about to launch one that's just as good — and makes blending even easier.
Launching in late August, the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand is designed to give everyone from seasoned beauty pros to newbies an Instagram-ready contour in seconds. We repeat: Unlike other options on the market, you don’t need to already know how to sculpt stellar cheekbones — all thanks to its soft cushion applicator.
Advertisement
Here's why it's cool: Whenever you want to add a bronze color to your cheeks, you have to twist the tube to "unlock" it before pigment comes out. (Plus, the squeezable feature ensures you have full control.) When you are done and ready to blend with the cushion applicator, you twist the tube back to the OG position and buff away without worrying about it getting everywhere. See? Magic.
When we tested it ourselves, we couldn't believe how easy it was to smear on — or how natural it looked. Unfortunately, they won't be available until August 23 on Charlotte Tilbury's website, but if KKW is to be believed, some things are just worth the wait.
Related Video:
Advertisement