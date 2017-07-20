If you're a diehard Audrey Hepburn fan, you're probably well aware that the 1957 film Funny Face is by far her most underrated — and Lush agrees. In fact, more than 10 years ago, the bath and body brand launched one of its original bath bombs, Pink, inspired by the famous “Think Pink” opening scene of the movie. (You probably recognize it as the orb that we speculated was Harry Styles’ album cover.) But because it didn’t scream Funny Face, the bath bomb is getting a major makeover, starting today — and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek.
Advertisement
Haven’t seen the scene? You've gotta get on that ASAP, but nonetheless, here’s the gist: Maggie Prescott (Kay Thompson), the editor for Quality magazine is bummed out by the dark, dismal colors haunting the publication’s latest issue, and suddenly gets a flash of inspiration by pink fabric. The impending song is decorated with colored tissues and textures dancing on the screen all dyed a healthy dose of pink. Several scenes later Jo Stockton, played by Hepburn, strikes Prescott and photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) as the girl with the funny face — just the kind of face they need to revamp the magazine. Et voila — decades later you have a bath bomb that explodes hot pink fizz all over your tub. But it's about to get even better.
First of all, there's a lot of Audrey Hepburn on the beauty market — Besamé Cosmetics created a coral lipstick formulated to look exactly like the actress' signature color; Givenchy uses Hepburn as a muse for its fragrances — so Lush knew it had to up its game. So what can we expect? The brand told us that it's ready to jack up the Pink bath bomb with even more Hepburn references, we were so ready.
Starting today online and on July 28 in stores, the new Pink bath bomb will resemble the exact fabric in that Funny Face scene that all Hepburn fanatics know and love. Formulated with cornstarch and silver lustre, when the bath bomb hits the water, it'll diffuse into a “silken, fabric-like feel in the water” — just like the film’s song. And forget the flowers adorning the top of the OG Pink — now, the fizzy will feel more ~mature~ and distinctly inspired by the '50s film. (You can see the side by side, above, for comparison.)
Advertisement
Lush will announce even more innovations, including Pink’s makeover, today on the brand’s Instagram live starting at 12 p.m. ET. In the meantime, we suggest you take an early lunch and hunt down Funny Face stat.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement