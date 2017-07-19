Before she was getting in serious trouble for holding a dummy of the President’s decapitated head, Kathy Griffin used to bash the Kardashian family and momager Kris Jenner at every opportunity she could get — during talk show appearances, interviews, and beyond. But after years of animosity, it appears that the controversial stars have let bygones be bygones and formed a bond so chummy, they actually let themselves into each other’s homes unannounced. That, or Griffin is the victim of a breaking-and-entering case that needs to be reported to the LAPD immediately.
The comedian shared a photo to her Instagram on Monday that shows Mama Kris and Kendall posing in red wigs that happen to look quite a bit like Griffin’s own shoulder-length ‘do. “These 2 @kendalljenner @krisjenner characters somehow snuck in to my home and tried on my ‘magic hair,’” she captioned the picture, tagging the mother-daughter criminal duo in question. “Ginger envy!!!”
All things considered, a Jenner-Griffin friendship seems unlikely — but it actually makes perfect sense. After moving to a gated community next door to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2015, Griffin quickly ingratiated herself with the local riff-raff, and the rest is Hollywood history. At the end of the day, the Jenners and Griffin are just your average neighbors-turned-BFFs. What, you don’t sneak into your neighbors’ houses and try on their wigs?
