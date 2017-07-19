On a scale from “things that are annoying” to “actual traumatic experiences,” discontinued beauty products rank somewhere between a delayed Rent the Runway shipment and avocado prices hitting an all-time high. That said, it’s easy to lose perspective when your favorite lip color is pulled from shelves and there’s nothing you can do to stop it from disappearing forever.
MAC, with its ever-changing selection of limited-edition products, has been particularly responsible for many broken hearts over the years — but a new partnership with Nordstrom Rack might make snagging your long-gone faves a little bit easier.
A spokeswoman for the brand confirmed to WWD that MAC would be working with the discount department store to sell discontinued products, answering the prayers of Party Parrot fans everywhere. Well, not exactly — because there’s a catch. The purpose of the new initiative isn’t to provide a one-stop shop for products of seasons past, but rather clear out a surplus of inventory. “It allows the brand to free up space on our selling floors and make room for the season’s new launches and our top-selling products,” the spokeswoman said.
So if you’re on a quest to track down a specific product, Nordstrom Rack isn’t going to be your best bet — but on the other hand, if you’re more interested in browsing MAC goodies at a deep discount, then Rack is the place to be. According to WWD, Stephanie Wissink, an analyst at investment bank Jefferies, reported that the products are selling for between 20% and 55% off full-price. You probably won't be able to find the exact eyeshadow you've been pining for since it sold out in 2012, but maybe your new favorite lip gloss awaits you instead — just don't get too attached this time around.
