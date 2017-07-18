Like most stars from the late '90s and early 2000s, Tara Reid was once surrounded by the kind of tabloid stories that follow The Bachelor contestants today. Back then, everything from her blond hair to her spray tan was heavily documented, which is why it makes total sense that she's been keeping a low profile for the last few years — until now.
Last night, Reid made a rare appearance on the red carpet for the premiere of Cara Delevingne's newest movie Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets — and she brought with her a fresh set of bangs. Needless to say, we barely recognized the actress.
Reid came to fame as a young adult starring as the girl-next-door-gone bad in movies like American Pie and Van Wilder. Ever since, she's been in and out of the public eye, for better or worse. (In fact, Reid's only major film role since 2012 is Sharknado and its respective spin-offs.) Perhaps that's why fans and photogs had to do a double take when she walked the carpet with a completely different look.
After all, the last time we saw her, Reid was donning a dustier shade of blond that was slicked back and off her face. But last night, she debuted a brighter hair color and eyebrow-grazing bangs. No word yet if this is wig or not, but we have a feeling it very well may be. Either way, we can't say we hate it — you keep doing you, girl.
