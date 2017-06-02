Forget Cars, Despicable Me, and Transformers — this summer's hottest film franchise sequel is the fifth installment of Sharknado. Okay, I'm kidding, but the list of Sharknado 5 celebrity guest stars is a seriously impressive roster.
Clay Aiken, Fabio, Olivia Newton-John, Charo, Margaret Cho, and Tony Hawk are all set to show up in the TV movie. And continuing in Sharknado's tradition of including a Today show cameo, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Hoda Kotb will also appear in the film.
If the casting details are any indication, the movie will be very campy. Charo is playing the Queen of England, while Cho will play "a fussy bride whose honeymoon is disrupted by the sharks," according to BuzzFeed. Oh, and Fabio's playing the Pope. Of course, Sharknado veterans Tara Reid and Ian Ziering will star as the main characters, Fin and April Shepard, in the fifth film.
But the name on the Sharknado 5 cast list that most struck Game of Thrones fans is Ross Mullan. Mullan played the long-haired White Walker in four episodes of Game of Thrones. Thankfully, his Sharknado character, Dr. Wobbegon, sounds much more normal. And if you're wondering, Mullan looks nothing like his Game of Thrones character IRL.
On a different note, though, the name of the franchise's fifth installment is taking a darker turn, in light of recent events. Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is a less funny title when you consider the fact that our current president may or may not believe climate change is real. And the movie's tagline, "Make America Bait Again!", is a little too on the nose. But the film will almost assuredly be campy and free of politics, which might be just what we need right now.
