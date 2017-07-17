It makes sense that the man who plays a mastermind schemer would have succinct summaries for each of the major regions in the show. The video starts in the North with Jon Snow's resurrection, and ends with the iconic "Battle of the Bastards" episode, then heads to King's Landing to catch up with the Lannisters (and all those deaths). Next up, we head to the Iron Islands where we first met Theon Greyjoy's family. Then it's off to Meereen to see what strides Dany is making (major ones), and we get to reminisce over that amazing scene where she kills all the Dothraki with fire and reemerges like a phoenix dragon queen. *Bows down.* Where to now? Just to the seaside town that is Braavos where Arya Stark having a quarter life crisis and trying to fend for herself.