Jon Snow knows a lot more than he used to. So, too, does Kit Harington, and in an interview before the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7 this Sunday night, the actor gave us another peak at one of his upcoming conflicts.
"You can pretty much guarantee Littlefinger's not going to be Jon's favorite person," Harington told Mashable of whom his character will not enjoy meeting this season. "Because [Jon is] such an echo of Ned Stark, he is his father. He does not trust this man. He hates this man. This man is everything that he does not trust, does not like. And he does not like his manipulation of his sister."
When the first trailer of the season premiered back in May, eagle-eyed viewers picked out a brief flash of Jon throttling Littlefinger, a.k.a. Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillen). Some fans theorized that Littlefinger was telling him about his true parentage (maybe Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen). There's also the fact that Baelish was his dad's rival (for the love of his stepmother, who sort of hated Jon, but whatever). He could also not have a personal beef with the guy and just hate him for one or all of these schemes. Harington, of course, wouldn't go into specifics.
"If there's one person Jon is not going to like in this series, it's going to be him," he said.
Maybe Jon doesn't need to be strangling Baelish for the sake of his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner), however. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gillen seemed to think she could hold her own against him now. "They're onto each other," he said. "They use each other. They enjoy each other. And they keep a lot from each other. There are all kinds of mixed things going on with Littlefinger and his relationship with Sansa, so watching her grow in stature is quite enjoyable."
