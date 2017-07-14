When Beyoncé reigns, she pours. The singer shared the first photo of her new twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, this morning, and, as People reports, she made her public post-baby debut last night. It's been a big 12 hours for the queen.
Knowles and husband Jay-Z attended an event for Vic Mensa, a Chicago rapper, last night in Los Angeles. Note: this is just one month after Beyoncé gave birth to her twins, and it's the first time they have been photographed publicly since.
It's so lovely to see Bey stepping out and (hopefully) enjoying herself just a month after giving birth. Giving birth is hard work; we wouldn't blame her if she sent her regrets for the next few months. (Or, heck, the next year. Let's get better maternity leave for American citizens, y'all.)
After Chrissy Teigen gave birth to baby Luna, she was similarly quick to re-enter the public eye. She went to lunch just ten days after giving birth.
"We needed a break," Teigen explained on Good Morning America in May of 2016. "We needed to go enjoy each other’s company and be out. I used to read mommy blogs like crazy, so I knew mommy-shaming was a thing, but I didn't think it would come from going to dinner. I didn't think that would happen. We were gone for an hour, we had a good meal together. Happy mommy, happy daddy, happy baby."
But then the comments rolled in. The supermodel herself shared screen shots of the shamers on Twitter. Teigen's followers concluded that ten days after giving birth is too soon to go to lunch. Some suggested that she went out to show off her "snapback." Others insisted that she's a model, and "going to lunch" (and therefore being visible) is part of the job.
I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016
Legend, for his part, defended his wife, writing on Twitter, "Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it."
Let's hope Bey doesn't get the same treatment.
