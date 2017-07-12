If you haven’t noticed, Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen is insanely good at Twitter. Also, tangentially, there’s a whole massive scandal going on with President Trump and Russia that’s escalated in recent days, what with Trump’s son, Donald Jr., tweeting out a series of emails (“in order to be totally transparent”) in which he was offered incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. (The New York Times went on to publish the emails, as well.) Given her known distaste for the President, it would be out of character for Teigen not to take some kind of jab at the Trumps on social media.
So, in a subtle but hilarious move, following President Trump's comments that his son Donald Jr. is actually a “high quality person,” Teigen alerted her Twitter followers that she made a little change to her bio (“finally”). Her new bio? “High-quality person.”
Get it?
This is not the first time that the model has used her Twitter prowess and her sense of humor — and her clear, vested interest in politics — to knock the First Family. Just a few weeks ago, after Trump criticized The New York Times by calling it a “fake news joke,” she said, “You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up.” Last year, when he was just a Presidential nominee, she took to Instagram to wish him a not-so-great birthday. In the fall of 2015 — days before relishing in what Trump trolls had to say about her on her birthday — she informed Twitter that she and her husband, John Legend, donate to Planned Parenthood “every time shit like this happens.”
So essentially, this is Chrissy Teigen at her Chrissy Teigen-est.
