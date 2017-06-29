Chrissy Teigen Had A Trump Twitter Rant

There are two people you can always count on to never hold back on Twitter: President Donald Trump, and certified badass Chrissy Teigen.
But that's probably the only thing they have in common. When POTUS tweeted (for the millionth time) about his disdain of mainstream media, Teigen couldn't resist calling him out and shutting him down.
It all started when Trump blasted the New York Times' coverage of his administration, trotting out his favorite "fake news" line.
"The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me," he ranted. "They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!"
The tweet sparked plenty of dismissive replies, but Teigen in particular had a way of making her opinion known.
Oof. Need some aloe for that burn?
Plenty of Teigen's fans gleefully celebrated her response, offering messages reading "amen" and "this made my day."
"I want you at all my cocktail parties!" one follower gushed. "You have no filter and I respect that!"
Of course, you can't fire off a tweet without ruffling a few feathers. Okay, a lot of feathers.
"Clean your language up when talking to our president," one critic tweeted at Teigen. "Grow up."
"Chrissy, you don't like that he gives his opinion," added another. "Unfollow him! I love how he gets under libs' skin."
"Your [sic] a lady," a follower admonished the model. "Speak like one."
Teigen's reply? "Unfucking follow."
Be warned: Mama Legend is not messing around.
