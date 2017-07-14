H&M is quickly turning into a one-stop shop, complete with everything you need to dress on a budget, outfit our homes, and create unique beauty looks. But now, the behemoth retailer wants to help you smell good, too — and these H&M fragrance mists are pulling out all the stops.
So what can you expect? Besides the sleek, minimalistic packaging that'll look rad on your vanity table, they also come in an assortment of sophisticated blends like bergamot and line, watermelon and goji berry, and more — because we're grown ass adults who want to smell like our boozy beverages. Even cooler, each mist is infused with aloe vera, so you know it's going to feel refreshing on skin.
The only downside is that these scents are limited-edition, so they won't be on shelves forever. But for less than $6 each, why not stock up on 'em all? Check out all available scents, ahead.