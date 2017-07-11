On Beyoncé’s sixth album, Lemonade, one of biggest revelations fans were left with was confirmation of her hubby’s infidelity: Jay-Z cheated. After all, Queen Bey wouldn’t just rip off her wedding ring and throw it at a camera for no reason, right? Art imitated life. The hive now had proof. However, what a number of fans waited on since the album’s release last year was Jay-Z’s side of the story.
On June 30, Jay-Z released 4:44, his 14th studio album and pretty much made a meal of the breadcrumbs left behind from Lemonade.
In a video released Monday on Tidal, Jay-Z, along with Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Chris Rock and a number of other men, spoke about love and relationships in the video "Footnotes for 4:44.”
"I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth," Jay-Z says at one point. "Then it starts cracking, and then things start happening that the public can see...We had to go a point and be like, 'Tear this down,' and then start from the beginning."
The father of three also spoke about his private life being put on public display.
"Things start happening that the public can see," he recalled. "Then we had to get to a point of ‘OK, tear this down and let's start from the beginning.' It's the hardest thing I've ever done."
The Story Of O.J. rapper doesn’t divulge exactly what public “things” he's referring to. However, aside from Beyoncé’s telling album, there was also that time his sister-in-law, Solange, took him to task in an elevator. That little scuffle definitely went public.
